Election success hailed as firm show of democracy

THE recent general election was challenging but clearly demonstrated the strength of our democracy, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says.

He said during the flag-raising ceremony early on Saturday morning to mark the 42nd anniversary of independence the people continued to share “our freedom of speech, our freedom of assembly, our freedom to agree and our freedom to disagree”.

“While there have been some unfortunate incidences during the elections, mostly it has been the most peaceful one in recent decades,” O’Neill said.

“Our people have delivered their votes (and) our government has been formed.”

Hundreds of Port Moresby residents wearing PNG colours gathered as early as 4am to witness the ceremony.

One minute of silence was observed in memory of the late Susan Karike who designed the national flag.

O’Neill urged the people to contribute to national development.

“The opportunities for our country are great but there is a lot of work ahead for each of us to reach our full potential,” O’Neill said.

“Our Government will continue to empower the provinces and the districts so that they can make more decisions at the local level. At the same time, we must continue to strengthen our national institutions so that we may continue to deliver better services to our people.

“We will continue to maintain focus in representing the interest of our people, our business communities, and our economy.

“There is no room for us to be complacent.

“Our Government continues to work hard, to prepare for the worst.

“At the same time, continue to work with the international community in meeting these challenges.”

Like this: Like Loading...