Election time require more control in virus spread

By DOROTHY MARK

ELECTION periods are peak times when HIV/AIDS spread so people must be careful, Madang election manager Peter Yasaro said during the World AIDS Day awareness in Madang yesterday.

Yasaro was accompanied by the Lae bikers who were on a mission to conduct HIV/AIDS and common roll update awareness campaigns.

Madang Town residents celebrated quietly but the arrival of the 54 bikers from the Lae Paddle Power Association was the highlight of the day.

The group president Gabbie Bago said 54 of them left Lae on Monday and paddled slowly along the Lae – Madang Highway with the aim to reach Madang Town yesterday so they could participate in the World AIDS Day activities.

To their surprise, Madang had no plans to commemorate the event or welcome them.

Stanis Kiki a group member said bikers were from all works of life with the one goal which was to address youth issues and eliminate poverty in the community.

The two youngest riders were 13 year olds Mark Kainefara and Junior Elijah and the oldest was 49-year -old Gabbie Bago.

A Murray Barracks based soldier Jason Mann, Unitech chef Jason Mabi, Bumbu compound youth leader Joe Bike, address and other representatives of the crime zone compounds in Lae were among the group.

Vevera encourage female bikers to join the group.

