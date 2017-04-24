Election vital for B’ville

THE national election is crucial to the future of Bougainville, South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu says.

Masiu said the election could be the final one for Bougainville as it progressed towards a referendum and it was important that the right leaders were elected to drive Bougainville’s plans to fruition.

Masiu said the referendum was important to Bougainville’s future.

“We have fought and killed each other,” he said.

“We have lost loved ones but there was a cause for this.

“That is why it is important for you (Bougainvilleans) to elect people who understand the system, people who have knowledge of Papua New Guinea politics because the final ratification will come from the PNG Government.”

Masiu was addressing students at the Bana High School on Thursday.

“If we miss this we will never have another referendum,” Masiu said.

“There won’t be another referendum.

“This is the only time to achieve this otherwise we can say goodbye to our (Bougainville’s) aspirations.”

Masiu said the Government’s focus was more on the national election and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in 2018 – not Bougainville.

He said it was therefore important that Bougainville leaders must not lose track of the referendum and must keep reminding the Government of its obligations to Bougainville.

