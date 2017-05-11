Elections changed for better: Namaliu

ELECTIONS have changed for the better with more knowledgeable voters through the advancements in technology, according to former Prime Minister Sir Rabbie Namaliu.

Namaliu told The National that the younger generation of voters were more aware and that it would influence better participation in the elections.

“With the use of modern technology, it is a different election environment from the past and young people, the generation of today, are more savvy in communications technology and social media. Information on government and everything else is accessible and will play a part of course.

“This will obviously have an impact on how they participate in the elections and how they vote. Candidates will have to also adapt to these and be more approachable to the new generation.”

Namaliu said this was new era of politics and that these changes were good if used in a positive way.

“Politics has changed very much since I left and it is a new era.”

