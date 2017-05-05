Elections on track

By MALUM NALU

GOVERNMENT funding of the Electoral Commission is being monitored on a regular basis to make sure it does not run short of money, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says.

“The funding is going through to the Electoral Commission on a very regular basis,” O’Neill said.

“They’ve never run out of money at any time. They’ve got sufficient, healthy cash balances in the accounts and it is being monitored on a week-to-week basis so that we’ll be able to consistently fund the Electoral Commission.

“I can assure you that the amount of money that we have budgeted for – K400 million – will certainly go into funding the Electoral Commission.

“We want to make sure that we come out of this election without any of the frustrations of the past, where creditors and service providers were left with unpaid bills, and all this nonsense that has been going on.”

He was responding to questions during a National Broadcasting Commission radio talkback show yesterday on the funding of the general election. It had also been one of major issues raised by Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato recently giving updates on the progress of preparations.

O’Neill said the election was a priority of Government which must be delivered.

“We are telling the electoral commissioner: Conduct your business in a firm, business-like manner, making sure that there is no outstanding (payments), everybody’s paid their allowances on time, and are well looked after so that we conduct the election,” he said.

“We must deliver the election on time, results on time, so that people can have their say on who should lead their country and how the country should be led.

“I know that the electoral commissioner has got a lot of work to do, and under a lot of pressure. But so far, he has been firm in all his decisions and has been able to stand to some of the scrutiny of the decisions he has made. I know that he’s experienced enough to deliver a very fair and free election over the next few months.”

O’Neill appealed for a peaceful and trouble-free national event.

“Aggression will not put an extra ballot into the box,” the prime minister said.

“It will only frustrate people.

“Candidates must allow people to have their say, and candidates must know that they are aspiring to be a leader.”

