Election’s success everyone’s duty

By MALUM NALU

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has urged candidates to stop making negative comments and threats against their rivals, election officials and the commission.

“I would like to remind all stakeholders and individuals that they share the responsibility of making sure that this election proceeds fairly and reasonably, and responsibly,” Gamato said.

“They should avoid defamatory, disrespectful and threatening behaviour towards other candidates as well as election officials and the commission.”

He said not everything was negative about the election. “There are some encouraging signs. Compared with previous elections, the 2017 election has seen a marked reduction in violence and I commend the people of Papua New Guinea for showing that maturity,” he said.

“Democracy is a journey, and PNG is clearly progressing.”

Gamato said the mammoth task of staging the election must also be appreciated.

“We all know the logistical challenges of holding an election in this country,” he said.

“The 2017 election has had its own difficulties, and there may be some issues before the writs are returned on July 24.

“Let me assure you once again that the commission has operated independently, and in the interest of the people of PNG.

“We will persevere and continue to manage this election despite any challenges over the coming weeks. I urge you to be patient. We all want to see the progressive and final results of this election.”

