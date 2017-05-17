Electoral Commission to finalise candidate list

THE Electoral Commission is now working on completing the final candidates’ list this week with the handing in of names of candidates from the Pangu Pati.

The commission was awaiting Pangu Pati to show up with its final list of candidates.

Parties were also making 11th hour grab for independent candidates, which means the commission will have to make changes to the final candidates’ list.

Pangu general secretary Morris Tovebae finally fronted up on Monday afternoon with the list of candidates after frantic efforts by commission staff to get hold of him.

The commission had given Pangu until Friday to submit its list or all candidates would have been regarded as “independent candidates”.

Commission spokesman Alphonse Muapi said now that the Pangu issue had been resolved, it was all systems go as it moved into final candidate listing and printing of candidates’ posters.

“The big issue was Pangu,” he said.

“We’d given them until Friday this week and we’re glad that they got the message.”

Meanwhile, the updated total number of candidates was yesterday changed to 3331 from 3324 from last Thursday.

Muapi said this was after the inclusion of seven candidates from Manus who had earlier not been included in the list.

“The mistake was picked up when our officers went through the second draft,” he said.

