Electoral Commission needs to provide info

I HAVE sent emails to the Electoral Commission regarding where I can update my name on the Common Roll.

The email listed on the website, seems to be window dressing, and despite a couple emails, there has been no response.

I called a few weeks ago and the woman who answered did not have information on exactly where and when I can update my name here in Port Moresby.

She explained that the operations team were still out of town.

With the general elections around the corner, it is important that all staff of the Electoral Commission are equipped with information and customer service skills to deal effectively and proactively with the people.

I tried logging on to the Electoral Commission App but this is only for information and I cannot update my details.

My wife also fronted up at the Electoral Commission headquarters to enquire for forms, but was told to visit the NCD Electoral Office at Boroko.

Why is it that in the 21st century such a commission still remains a step behind time?

Why cannot we easily update our records either online or submit applications via email?

We want to ensure our names are listed on the Common Roll, so we can vote in NCD as currently our names are not on the NCD list but elsewhere.

The process should be easy and not tiresome.

Can the Electoral Commissioner publish confirmed dates, times and locations where we can update our records and also provide reliable contacts where enquiries can be made and information received.

BOP

8-Mile, Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...