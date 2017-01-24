Electoral commissioner missing the point

I THINK Electoral Commissioner Patalias Gamato has totally missed the point by defending his decision to print the ballot papers overseas and is now treading on dangerous grounds.

What is of most concern to us is the secrecy and privacy of these highly classified ballot papers which are not ordinary as any other documents.

The cost of it, tender processes involved and whether or not if there are any laws restricting the Electoral Commission from outsourcing overseas printers, is not our priority concern.

If the Electoral Commissioner has any sense and integrity left in him, then we the people of PNG are truly concern about the high chances of manipulating and hijacking of these ballot papers by politicians which is most likely to happen without anybody in this country knowing.

If this is not enough for Gamato to understand my simple language, than please do not take lightly the rumours of Russia hacking the American polling system resulting in the President Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton.

Believe me or not, we too are one step away from going down this wrong path and this is the beginning of the worse to come.

Only God can and will save this country now from the hands of power hungry politicians.

37 Seiwok

Boroko, NCD

