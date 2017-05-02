Electoral officers warned against use of hire vehicles

EAST New Britain administrator and chairman of the election steering committee Wilson Matava has issued strict directions to the four returning officers on the use of hire vehicles to conduct the national elections.

He called on the district administrations to assist in logistics

and the assistant returning officers in their local level governments

to maximise on existing government assets such as vehicles and office space to conduct election work.

Matava is careful on the use of hire cars from private citizens and businesses to avoid non-payments of services over a long period of time similar to past elections.

He stated very clearly during the special election steering

committee meeting over the weekend that as much as possible districts should assist with government vehicles to support the election instead of many hired vehicles conducting unrelated activities even out of their designated locations.

Matava announced that the close of nominations last week has started almost seven weeks of campaigning.

He revealed that the total cost of conducting the national election in East New Britain would be K4 million, a huge cut back from the budgeted K13 million.

Matava has directed a team from the provincial election office secretariat and the four returning officers to revisit areas of importance omitted from the anticipated overall election budget and furnish revised figures to his office before the end of this week.

He believed some of these areas were critical so districts needed to contribute effectively.

Like this: Like Loading...