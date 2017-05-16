Electorate may split, Isoamio says

THE large Kairuku-Hiri electorate in the Central is expected to be spilt after the 2017 national election in order for government services to be distributed more equitably, MP Peter Isoaimo says.

Isoaimo said during a campaign gathering at Porebada village on Saturday that had already started the process for the Government to put in the bureaucratic mechanism in place to process the split.

“So I have to be returned to ensure that the splitting is done according to the desire and customary wishes of the people. And who knows? I might be the last Kairuku-Hiri MP after the 2017 national elections,” he siad.

“In the 2022 national election, you might be voting for a Kairuku MP and a Hiri MP. ”

Isoaimo said he had called on Prime Minister Peter O’Neill in Parliament to split the electorate and the prime minister had agreed.

“O’Neill told the Parliament that PNG Electoral Commission would soon table a consultative report for the MPs to vote on splitting large electorates,” Isoaimo said.

“Kairuku-Hiri is a big electorate and operating on K10 million district service improvement programme is not enough.

“Other electorates in the province are small and their population is also small. But Kairuku-Hiri has a land mass of 10,820 square kilometres. I find it hard to visit the electorates because you have to swim, fly by helicopter and go by truck.

“And bringing services is also hard because our population of 125,561, it is half of the Central population.

Rigo has 45,000, Abau has 66,000, and Goilala has 38,000 people.

