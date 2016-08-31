Electorate missing out

I WAS frustrated during the vote of no confidence in Parliament

on July 22 as ourelected MPs showed their stand

by supporting either the Government or the Opposition.

However, the people of Kagua/Erave have not seen their

MP’s name on either the Government or Opposition list.

It has been 10 years since James Lagea entered Parliament

as Kagua/Erave MP and by now he should be a senior

minister in the Government or a senior shadow minister in

the Opposition. It is better that you vacate the seat and let

the people elect a new leader in 2017.

– Mark Talipa, Lae