Electorate missing out
I WAS frustrated during the vote of no confidence in Parliament
on July 22 as ourelected MPs showed their stand
by supporting either the Government or the Opposition.
However, the people of Kagua/Erave have not seen their
MP’s name on either the Government or Opposition list.
It has been 10 years since James Lagea entered Parliament
as Kagua/Erave MP and by now he should be a senior
minister in the Government or a senior shadow minister in
the Opposition. It is better that you vacate the seat and let
the people elect a new leader in 2017.
– Mark Talipa, Lae