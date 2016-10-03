Electorate opens new facilities

By PETER WARI

THE Kagua-Erave electorate in the Southern Highlands once known for law and order problems opened a new community health post and two staff houses last Friday.

Hundreds of people in traditional singsing attire, brass band and church uniforms welcomed the donor international committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team from the provincial health authority and other guests.

The Yakisu community health post (CHP) was rundown and closed due to negligence by successive governments and mostly due to ongoing tribal fights that ravaged the electorate for years. ICRC water and habitation department regional coordinator Veronique Pinto said health facilities were vital and people should look after it well even during conflicts.

She said the facilities were there to save lives of mothers, children and elderly people and tribe in conflict should not touch the property.

“ICRC is happy to work in partnership with the Government, the National Department of Health and the provincial health authority,” Pinto said.

“ICRC is happy to support the government’s community health post policy which supports the national health plan 2010 to improve health service delivery where 87 per cent of the population lived in the rural areas.

“I am happy to see the team from PHA, churches and the private sector who are here to join hands with ICRC to improve health facilities in the rural areas.”

Southern Highlands health authority acting chief executive officer Dr Joseph Birisi said the declining health trends in the country made community health posts an essential part of a response to address the improvement of maternal and child healthcare indicators.

“Southern Highlands is rated 17 in terms of healthcare indicators.”

