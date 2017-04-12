Electrical company helps Nature Park

A PRIVATE company – Electrical Construction & Management Limited – has come to the rescue of Port Moresby Nature Park by assisting with the electrical upgrade needs of the new commercial kitchen area and future training centre, both currently under construction at the Park.

Park general manager Michelle McGeorge said the support has enabled the park to continue these projects which it has been unable to finance.

The new kitchen will enable the park to better cater to functions and tour groups while the training and education centre will provide much needed space for in-door classroom activities for school group and suitable spaces for staff training and development and meeting.

“Electrical Construction & Management have truly come in and saved the day for the park by providing professional and fast electrical services and we truly cannot thank them enough,” McGeorge said.

“Only a few months ago, I had no idea how the park was going to be able to work towards completing our commercial kitchen upgrades and establish our training and education centre so without the support, we would not have been able to progress.

“As we complete one task on the construction list, we have been blessed with another business able to come in and assist with the next task.”

Company managing director Jason Smith said: “ECM is really happy to support the Nature Park as we have seen their programmes in education, conservation and research and know that their genuine desire to build a world-class attraction is also dependent on the business community digging in deep and supporting them to achieve.”

