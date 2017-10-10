Electrical fault likely cause of school blaze

THE Kokopo Business College in East New Britain lost one of its classrooms to a fire in the early hours of yesterday.

It is believed the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

Police were at the scene yesterday to investigate.

They said the building burnt down at 4am. It is a classroom for first-year business studies, accounting and management.

An office at the college burnt down in 2011 following a student unrest. A new administration building was built at a cost of K2.3 million and opened this year.

