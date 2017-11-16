Electricity a need

IT is unfair for a public servant to live in darkness for years at ATS Settlement in the capital city of Papua New Guinea.

The Government should understand that housing woes in the city have forced many of our committed public servants and others to migrate into settlements to find accommodation.

The ATS Settlement, starting from Second Block and Third Block all the way to Samarae and Paraea blocks, need urgent Government attention for electrification.

As taxpayers, we should not be living in darkness, for goodness sake.

It’s about time relevant authorities do something and address this issue appropriately.

Concerned public servant

NCD

