Electricity brings new hope

Ijivitari people living along the Oro Bay Highway in Northern can expect improved income-generating opportunities, thanks to the rural electrification programme jointly by PNG Power and the district development authority.

Ijivitari MP Richard Masere said once electricity was connected to Oro Bay wharf there would likely be increased business activities.

Masere said there were a lot of potential business activities along the Popondetta to Oro Bay highway but the lack of electricity had always been a setback.

“It’s important that we make these services available to our people and the direction we are taking is an important step for the people of Ijivitari because they deserve these services. We are also looking at extending the power now that we have achieved 20km of the power grid to the airport; we want to get to the coastline with another 26km.”

Masere, who presented a K100,000 cheque to PNG Power on Monday for the street lighting project, said next year they would put another proposal to Department of National Planning to extend the rural electrification project for a further 15km.

“Over the next five years we will see power supply at Oro Bay wharf. By running power lines to the wharf there will be an increase in business activities.

“When we run the power down the coastline we also want to include street lighting,” he said.

PPL acting CEO Alex Oa said the people needed electricity and it was good to help them make use of their business opportunities that come with investments.

