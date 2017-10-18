Electricity generation open to competition: ICCC

The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) says the generation segment of the electricity supply industry (ESI) is now open for competition through Third Party Access (TPA) Code and Gird Code.

Commissioner and chief executive officer Paulus Ain said that yesterday to clarify an earlier statement by Mining Minister Johnson Tuke who stated that “previous governments have always been focused on the transmission side of the electricity and not power generation and, therefore, it’s pretty tough now to address the current generation issues in the country, not only in the mining sector but in the other areas as well.”

Ain said Tuke’s statement was believed to have been made based on the current draft national energy policy.

“ICCC wants to make it clear that his statement is not reflective of the current setting of the PNG Electricity Supply Industry (ESI),” he said.

“The ICCC is the current regulator of ESI in PNG and is mandated under the Electricity Industry Act to administer the licensed electricity suppliers and provides regulatory oversight on service standards and pricing.

“It must be made clear that the generation segment of ESI is now open for competition through the Third Party Access (TPA) Code and Gird Code which were developed by the ICCC since 2014.

“Through these codes, independent power providers (IPPs) can now generate and export power to the transmission network owner (TNO) such as PPL so it can then retail it through its network.

