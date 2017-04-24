Electricity supply to lift businesses, farming

PEOPLE of the Nipa-Kutubu district are enjoying electricity supply after its commissioning on Thursday by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

The K24 million project will boost small and medium businesses plus farmers in the district.

Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal said the district was known for law and order problems and Nipa town was covered with tall grass.

“The SME sector that had been relying on generators for electricity will no longer face the hardship,” Komal said.

He said the district headquarters has staff quarters, hospital, a lock-up and electricity supply. The sealing of the national highway from Mendi to Hela is being planned.

“The people of Nipa and this province must understand that because of the Government’s good policies, the country had experienced changes within a short period of time,” he said.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said roads and electricity were two vital components of development which impacted people’s lives.

O’Neill said the country generated K12 billion in revenue of which K5 billion went to government expenses such as salaries for public servants, K3 billion to education, K2 billion to health, K1.5 billion to provincial services improvement programme fund and district services improvement programme funds and K500 million to law and order.

