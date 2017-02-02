Electronic business results developed for clients

ELECTRONIC business solutions have been developed by the Bank of South Pacific to cater for the need of its corporate clients.

Bank of South Pacific strategic client support, corporate banking official Oa Ovia spoke on two e-Business solutions to cater for customers while noting the existing online-based banking services.

“We have a whole-of-bank approach that we apply when dealing with our customers especially in the corporate business sectors,” Ovia said.

“As a full service pack in Papua New Guinea and the Pacific, we offer whole-of-bank approach and this ranges from foreign exchange and trade, working capital, transactional banking and electronic banking.

“We even provide staff banking solutions to corporate clients with employees who have needs in term of going out to the branches and doing their banking.

“On that note, I would like to talk on two services provided by the Bank of South Pacific.

“They are BSP Online Business Banking and BSP Corporate Master Card.”

Ovia said online business banking allowed secure a 24-hour access to bank accounts from anywhere in the world.

This has features to help operate a business and gives the users greater control over their funds.

He also outlined the Corporate Master Card by the Bank South Pacific that provides customers a distribution channel for managing business expenses and allowances.

The bank also stated that internet is a vital factor in the electronic business and the involvement of small businesses in banking.

