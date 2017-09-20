Elementary teachers complete training to upgrade qualification

A GROUP of 57 elementary school teachers on Manus completed their certificate of elementary teaching course on Friday.

It was part of the Teach for Tomorrow project provided by the Kokoda Track Foundation, PNG Education Institute and the provincial education department.

The certificate enables partially-trained teachers – about 7500 in Papua New Guinea – to upgrade their qualifications to meet the Government’s minimum qualifications requirement.

Without the additional six-week training, the teachers would no longer be employable which would affect thousands of students. The training was delivered over six weeks in facilities hosted by the M’bunai community.

Manus is the sixth province which has benefitted from the project. It has so far trained 330 teachers in Northern, 37 in Gulf, 120 in Milne Bay, 540 in Morobe and 168 in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Foundation chief executive officer Dr Genevieve Nelson said the teachers had been expecting the training for years.

It takes the total number of teachers trained by the foundation to 1252.

