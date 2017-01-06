Elementary teachers complete training

A TOTAL of 138 elementary school teachers have completed a six-week “teach for tomorrow” programme in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

It was a multi-grade, mixed-mode teacher training programme to help those partly-trained to complete their training before the change in certification and transition to the residential training framework from the end of 2017.

The training was funded by Australian High Commission, Bougainville Copper Limited, the Autonomous Bougainville Government and the Kokoda Track Foundation which also provided the trainers.

The participants covered all the self-instruction unit modules and issues on child protection, gender equity in schools and inclusive education.

KTF chief executive officer Dr Genevieve Nelson said the foundation thanked the donors and partners.

“We could not have achieved this result without your help,” said Nelson.

