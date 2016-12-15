Elementary teachers offered free training

A VOLUNTEER group involved in programmes to improve education in Morobe is offering a free training for elementary teachers.

The Multilingual Education Bridging (MEB) is a volunteer group which has been conducting training to elementary teachers in Markham district.

They are also conducting free training in Lae district.

Team leader Steve Labuan said they offered assistance to improve language teaching in rural schools.

Labuan holds a Bachelor in Education and Bachelor in Arts with honours degrees from the University of Papua New Guinea.

He has been a volunteer worker in elementary education since 1997. He is assisted by six other resource persons.

“MEB is doing voluntary work and it promotes quality English learning to reduce the illiteracy rate in the country,” he said.

The group also wants to educate people, establish schools, train teachers and start research literacy programmes for the vernacular language.

“Currently, I am continuing the workshop for free as I wait for the provincial government’s response regarding my proposal for an effective and quicker way to carry out the workshop to all the districts in the province,” he said.

