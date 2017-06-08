Eliab returning to form

By ISAAC LIRI

AFTER an impressive performance in last week’s 40-18 win over the Norths Devils, former PNG Hunters captain Israel Eliab, pictured, is showing signs of returning to his past form.

Eliab, who was the Hunters leading try scorer with 22 in 2015, before leaving for a stint with the London Broncos, had an impact on the Q-Cup 2014 and 2015 – the club’s first two seasons – and was even named the competition’s best five-eighth over those seasons.

The 26-year-old returned to the Hunters in the off-season but seemed to be a different player and did not pick up where he left off over first five rounds.

A positional shift to the left edge in the centres has seen Eliab not get as many opportunities – he has only managed two tries from 12 games – but coach Michael Marum said the club’s former captain had developed into a new player that was making valuable contributions to the side on a weekly basis.

Marum said Eliab’s work off the ball as well as his improved defence had seen him morph into a more rounded player and not the game breaker whose name was constantly on the score sheet.

Eliab said he felt he was getting back his old form but added that the process was coming along and he would not force things.

“I think I’m getting my old form back. I’m just going through the video sessions and identifying areas to improve,” Eliab said.

“It’s just about getting the little things right because little things make a difference in the game.”

He knows about the weight of expectation especially after wowing fans with his brilliance in the Hunters first two season in the Q-Cup but a wiser Eliab said there was more to playing rugby league than just scoring tries and team work and helping the side be successful was the priority.

“I know there is a higher expectation from people around me to score tries like I did two years ago but I am just trying my best, working on my game.

“If the opportunity comes then I’ll probably score some more tries.

“Looking back to that year when I was scoring tries regularly, I think it all comes back to how I manage myself on the field and in every game I play. Eliab said the 2017 Hunters of the Hunters was an improvement on the side he captained in the club’s first two seasons in the Intrust Super Cup.

“I am so happy to be part of this Hunters team now because I know that I am playing with some of the best in the country,” Eliab said.

