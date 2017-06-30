Eligible voters don’t have their names listed

IT is amazing that a lot of eligible voters name are not listed for voting.

Frustrated people are now taking charge of the polling booths as they feel the pinch of being denied their voting rights.

It can’t be accepted that it was an oversight to have eliminated some names of eligible voters who voted in the 2012 National Elections.

The practice in PNG where there are two Government entities must be curtailed for cost efficiency.

The National Census, (which am sad to say has gone into oblivion) and the Electoral Commissions common roll updates are expensive in their individual operations.

The names of the population done in the National Census should be used in doing up the common roll for election purposes.

In the future, the National Census be conducted in consultation with the Electoral Commission so eligible voters are not eliminated.

Frank Gamezuho

Goroka

