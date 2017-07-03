Eligible voters were not able to vote

IT is with disappointment that so much eligible voters weren’t able to vote because their names were not on the electoral roll.

Is this what Gamato Said they will deliver a successful election?

So far in the history this National Election is a fail one, there is so many mistakes and errors on the common roll, so many teenagers aged 18+ their names are not on the roll.

This shows how poorly the census was conducted, the government should have the people conducting census investigated for misusing public funds and not doing their job properly.

This is our Land everyone has the right to have their names registered on the common roll and recognised by the Government.

PNG Native

Lae, Morobe Province

