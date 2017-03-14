Eligible voters to told enrol

ELIGIBLE voters in the Rabaul Open electorate who missed out on enrolling last month can do so in the coming weeks.

Returning officer Ekonia Walom said about 2,000 people in the electorate did not enrol during the enrolment period last month due to unavailability of enrolment forms according.

He said to avoid disappointment during voting, voters in the electorate must immediately consult their respective assistant returning officers in their LLGs to confirm their names on the electoral roll.

Walom said this could be done during the month-long verification and objection period.

He said the preliminary enrolment roll will be on display for one month in the LLGs of Rabaul Urban, Kabiu, Watom and Balanataman and voters must take the responsibility to check their names.

He said AROs in the electorate were now finalising their list of polling officials and polling schedules for endorsement by the provincial election steering committee.

He announced that nominations will be received at the Rabaul Urban LLG when writs are issued on April 20 while counting for the electorate will be conducted at Malaguna Technical secondary school.

