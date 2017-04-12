Eligible voters yet to be included on roll

SOME eligible voters in the remote villages of Finschaffen district in Morobe are yet to be included on the common roll update, says an officer.

Spokesperson for the electoral roll update team in Finschaffen, Rachael Maby, from the Yabim Mape LLG Ward 14 told The National that the 50 forms issued were not enough because there was more than one village in a ward with a population of more than 100 people.

Maby said electoral commission officers in the other two LLGs and wards were facing similar situations. Between 100 and 500 voters are still unregistered.

“I was advised to make copies of the original (Form 11) to complete the registration and also had to write out names in exercise books.”

She said the updated common roll book was received a few weeks ago and did not have voters’ names.

“We have spent a lot of our time and effort on the ground to collect background information that includes clans, villages and tribes. It is disappointing to find out that most of the names are not on the roll.

“We are the ones on the ground and we will be the ones being targeted by voters especially in the volatile remote areas when voters come to vote and find out that their names are not on the roll.”

Maby said she was advised that the names submitted on copies of the original forms were still pending and would be updated soon.

