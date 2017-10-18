Elite boxers test strength during NCD trials

PORT Moresby’s elite boxers were put in competitive bouts during the National Capital District trials on Sunday.

The trials were hosted by the Defence Boxing club at the Ben Moide Club in Murray Barracks.

National bantamweight champion Charlie Keama survived knockdown in the second round of his three rounder with game challenger Jamie Chang to claim a close points win.

Representing the 3 Boxing Club, Keama started off well in the opening frame but had a poor second round when the San Kamap Club boxer scored a flash knockdown forcing the referee to administer a count.

In the third round, Keama came back strongly out-landing Chang to clinch a split points decision.

Chang is a member of the NCD Development squad trained under Mark Keto.

Another interesting fight was the final bout of the evening between two Kairuku fighters, Neville Warupi and John Ume.

Warupi, representing Legend Boxing Club of Taurama under former pro and local boxing legend Martin Beni, gave the favoured Ume a tough three rounds.

In a typical Kairuku fashion, both taunted each other throughout the bout with Ume having the last laugh winning via a unanimous decision – but not before taking several flush shots.

Another good fight was between Peter Miria of Y/Kiss Boxing club of June Valley and Fidelis Laia of San Kamap Boxing Club.

It was hard to separate the pair but Miria managed to convince the judges with his more accurate punches and ring generalship.

Former middleweight champion Tom Boga returned to the ring with a points win over Simon Aihi of the Legend Club.

Boga, who last fought eighth months ago was a little rusty but his experience got him through a few rough patches against the limited but heavy-handed Aihi.

