Elite netball competition back tonight

Port Moresby Netball Association’s elite competition returns to the Rita Flynn Indoor Complex tonight with tier one sides Paramana and Telstars facing off in the first fixture.

Telstars, who have yet to win a match over the opening five rounds, face an upbeat Paramana.

Last Wednesday night’s fixtures were called off because of security concerns with rugby league’s State of Origin Game 1 broadcast. The premier competition was held over the weekend along with other division as a result.

In tonight’s main game, competition leaders Mermaids take on Sparrows. Mermaids will have a hard time against Sparrows.

Last Saturday, Mermaid steamrolled Telstars, 63-32, and they will want to continue that form adding Sparrows to their list of victims.

Both Paramana and Telstars were unlucky last week, and tonight will be a real test for either teams.

Mermaids lead the comp with 13 points while Sparrows and Paramana are on 11 point apiece while Telstars are on five points in the tier one competition.

In the tier two competition, Rebels will start as favourites to take on Veupunama.

With shooter Lua Rikis and the midcourt Wena leka and Marinama Maha the Rebels mainstays while Carol Sibby, Barbara Avusiro, Alurigo Opina and Rava Agi should shine for Veupunama.

In the main game, Jacklyn Lahari, Melissa Ila’upa lead a strong side against Mona.

Like this: Like Loading...