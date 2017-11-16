Embassy planned to boost opportunities

Papua New Guinea will establish a full embassy in Vietnam to expand its opportunities, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says.

O’Neill said the establishment of the embassy would further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“It’s our desire for this to happen because Vietnam is one of the fastest growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We will be discussing along those lines to try to expand our own presence within this vibrant economy and country.”

O’Neill said Vietnam was a country that had a lot of similarities to PNG.

He said a young but hardworking population was continuing to build its economy.

“You can see that the growth levels that they are achieving in current global challenges, global economy and depressed environment is something that is worth learning from,” O’Neill said.

“We will invite all the leaders to come into PNG and early indications are that all the leaders will attend the PNG meeting.

“I acknowledge the Minister of Apec and Foreign Affairs and Trade for the work that they are doing.”

