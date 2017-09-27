Embassy selects Tulo for leadership programme

A journalist from a local television station has been selected to attend a three-week United States Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) looking at the role of journalism in societies.

Meriba Tulo, EMTV’s senior reporter and anchor, was selected by the US Embassy in Port Moresby as a participant from Papua New Guinea.

As a young journalist working at the country’s oldest television network, Tulo is aware of the changing media landscapes in Papua New Guinea with social media being accepted more and more as a source of news.

“I am very excited about this programme and am looking forward to sharing and learning best practices from other participants from around the world, and bringing home some of these practices to my workplace,” he said.

During the programme, Tulo will visit Washington DC, New York, Iowa, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon.

The programme will focus on the US system of government, investigative journalism and journalism education and training.

It will also feature a panel discussion on new journalism models such as community engagement and new business models for reporting.

The IVLP is the US Department of State’s premier professional exchange programme that aims to provide firsthand knowledge about US society, culture and politics, while cultivating lasting relationships.

