Embrace courses, govt workers told

ELIZABETH VUVU

PUBLIC Service Minister Elias Kapavore has urged senior public servants in East and West New Britain to appreciate and make the most out of leadership courses offered to better themselves.

Kapavore said this on Monday when opening a project management, public speaking and speech writing course in Kokopo.

“You must appreciate these types of courses because they are about leadership, ethics and values that you must be able to display,” he said.

He was disappointed to see officers from the host province coming in late.

“Pay attention to the little things that make a lot of difference,” he said.

Kapavore said it was good to see

more women included in the course.

He also stressed on acquittal of funds for projects so officers were seen to be transparent and accountable.

He said the Papua New Guinea Institute of Public Administration was decentralising to provinces to assist in training of public servants.

Like this: Like Loading...