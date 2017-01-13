Embrace God’s will for PNG to progress

I THANK the Holy Spirit for giving Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari the wisdom to prioritise the teaching of the impeachable Word of God in all manner of schools in our beautiful nation.

When embraced wholeheartedly, the Word of God is the foolproof panacea that ushers people to extraordinarily engage in the grand scheme of things that culminates in God Almighty getting the ultimate glory through His Son Jesus Christ.

I believe it is a timely message God has given us so we must do what we can and our Almighty Father will do the rest when we are at our wit’s end.

Every stakeholder must fervently ask the Holy Spirit to show what God would have them do in cultivating the idea and sincerely get to play that part when it is made apparent to you.

I know for sure this is the onset of God Almighty doing amazing things through this nation in these exciting times and age.

God has caused America to transfer His Word (Power) to Papua New Guinea and now it is up to us to make it happen.

We must know that America’s constitution is based on the Word of God and in recent times they have seen it fit to distort it to legalise same sex marriage and all that, thus God’s favour upon America is transferred to PNG.

It is God’s own doing as we did not do any special thing to deserve His favour.

We must be very thankful and do only what God would have us do as individuals, families, organisations and as a nation to glorify Him forever.

He is ready to bestow us, especially our children, with the wit and wisdom to bring us to socio-economic prosperity so playing our part is the prerequisite to receiving it.

We must be assured that God is invincible and what is impossible with man is possible with Him.

With this, below are the two recommendations the Holy Spirit laid upon my heart for the people who undertake the policy framework for God’s idea through Chief Secretary Lupari to incorporate.

Compulsory 20-30 minutes prayer and sharing of the Word at the beginning of class every morning in all manner of schools and 10-30 minutes of prayer and worship before closing up class for the day.

Any science rubbish that contradicts the Word of God in all syllabuses in schools must be removed.

We must follow God’s ways and cannot slavishly do whatever the western world and others do and try to measure up with them.

Let’s avoid being stagnated in the status quo and put God first in our lives for Him to see us through and walk us to amazing heights. Glorify Jesus forever. Komson Nick, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...