Embrace national objectives: Parkop

By DAPHNE WANI

THE future of PNG is not one of ease or resting but of incessant striving to fulfil the pledges enshrined in the Constitution, NCD Governor Powes Parkop says.

In his address during the 42nd Independence anniversary celebration in Port Moresby on Saturday, Parkop said the country had endured the pain of sacrifice but grown from strength to strength.

“Nevertheless the past is over and the future beckons us now,” he said.

“The pledge is for everybody; no matter who we are, what tribe or province we represent or what language we speak.”

Parkop asked everyone gathered to make a stand and pledge collectively that “we are one people, one nation and one country, waving our national flag with pride and patriotism for one destiny”.

“I must acknowledge our people for the past 42 years. We have had successful and competitive elections and governments since Independence,” he said.

“The recent one is a testament to our thriving democracy despite its many challenges.

“We have real political freedom. This must be acknowledged and celebrated.”

Parkop said it was time for the country to empower its people.

He said it was time for the country to build up a prosperous, democratic and progressive nation with social, economic and political institutions which would ensure justice and fullness of life for all citizens.

