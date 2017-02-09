Emerging markets expected to dominate world economy by 2050

EMERGING markets are expected to dominate the world’s top economies by 2050, according to a recent report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

PwC’s The World in 2050 Report projected a decline in Europe and the US economies with a rise of China and India by 2050.

The world economy is also set to double with China projected to be the largest economy having 20 percent share of world gross domestic product (GDP).

The projection was based on the GDP at purchasing power parity (PPP) that adjusted for price level differences across countries and provides a reliable measure of the volume of goods and services produced in an economy.

“We project that the world economy could more than double in size by 2050, assuming broadly growth friendly policies, including no sustained long-term retreat into protectionism, and no major global civilisation-threatening catastrophes,” the report stated.

“China could be the largest economy in the world, accounting for around 20 per cent of world GDP in 2050, with India in second place and Indonesia in fourth place based on GDP at PPPs.

“A number of other emerging markets will also take centre stage. Mexico could be larger than the UK and Germany by 2050 in PPP terms and six of the seven largest economies in the world could be emerging markets by that time.

“We project Vietnam, India and Bangladesh to be three of the world’s fastest growing economies over this period.

“To realise this growth potential, emerging market governments need to implement structural reforms to improve macroeconomic stability, diversify economies away from undue reliance on natural resources where this is currently the case, and develop more effective political and legal institutions.”

