Emil lives up to reputation, scores Papaka’s winner

SUPER Rupa Emil lived up to his name when he scored the winner to help Papaka qualify for the National Premier League final tomorrow.

Papaka will travel to Lae to play Markham while Nawaeb will take on Hekari United FC in Port Moresby.

The game between Papaka and Admiralty was evenly contested until the second half when Papaka coach David Aua introduced the part New Ireland and Central lad into the team.

Emil connected a good cross from the midfield to score against Admiralty.

Aua said he was pleased with Emil who had been scoring goals since coming from the bench as a substitute.

“It’s three in a row for Emil who assisted or scored the winning goals which helped Papaka through to the finals,” Aua said.

“He will be definitely one of the players travelling to Lae when we take on Markham FC.”

Aua said he was happy with his side’s performance to take them to the finals.

It is a new concept of football through which Football Federation PNG wants to promote football at the grassroots level.

As a village-based team, Aua said they were very happy to be part of the new approach in football.

Admiralty coach Peter Sakael admitted that his side did not follow his instructions which cost them the game.

“We had the opportunity with Shane Sakael. Had he converted the spot kick, it would be a different game. But anyway, its football,” Sakael said.

He said every team member had learnt a lot while playing in the city and he hoped this would help them grow when they return ed to Manus.

He added that Admiralty would join the NGI Conference which was expected to start at the end of November.

In the other matches, Amoana blasted Rapatona 4-1 while Hekari confirmed their minor premiership title by beating Erema Gulf FC 4-1.

In the NPL Northern conference, rural teams Nawaeb and Markham made history by qualifying for the playoffs after winning their games on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Nawaeb had to overcome Laiwaden as both teams were equal second but the boys from Madang had the upper hand on percentage.

The winning goal from Sammy Hiob made the difference in the dying stages to break a 3-3 deadlock.

The Eliude Fugre-led Nawaeb continued their winning run on Sunday against Bulolo to secure the second spot in the Northern conference.

The Markham District Development Authority-backed side beat Welgris Morobe United 2-0 on Saturday and repeated the same dose to Laiwaden on Sunday.

Markham DDA chief executive officer John Orebut was excited after the win and told The National that the focus of the Federation Football PNG to go rural had borne fruit.

Orebut said there were many talented players in rural areas and what had been displayed in the Northern Conference was a good indication that good players were not found only in urban areas.

