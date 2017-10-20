Emil takes stand for local artists

By PETER WARI

THE music industry in Papua New Guinea is given little or no recognition by the Government, a musician says.

Augustine Emil, from Mendi, Southern Highlands is hoping to organise a forum in Port Moresby where musicians can meet and exchange ideas on how best to promote the music industry.

He hopes to form a PNG Music Federation to look after their welfare.

“The music industry has a big potential to help develop the nation socially, culturally and economically,” he said.

Emil believes what they need is to come together and register an association to look after their welfare and fight for their rights.

He proposed to have four regional offices established to cater for the needs of musicians around the country, especially the young ones emerging each year.

“The University of Papua New Guinea is offering a Bachelor of Arts (programme). Once the federation is set up, it will look at offering this course as it has talented musicians around the country,” he said.

“Because there is no registered association, what the musicians could do themselves under a registered association has been taken over by other organisations.”

Among the functions of the federation is to organise music awards or festivals bringing in musicians from other Pacific island countries.

“That should be organised by the music industry but sadly it had failed over the years due to no proper mouthpiece to represent musicians,” Emil said.

One of the issues affecting the music industry is piracy which is a constant challenge.

“The music market continues to be distorted by unfair competition from unlicensed services,” he said.

Emil sees it as the biggest threat to the development of the music industry and the rights of artists.

It undermines licensed music businesses across many forms and channels – unlicensed streaming websites, file-sharing networks, cyber lockers and aggregators, unlicensed streaming and stream ripping and mobile applications.

“The PNG Music Federation will also look at setting strict rules and guidelines which will safeguard the musicians,” Emil said.

“Sometimes it really hurts when musicians are invited to perform in faraway places but not paid properly. There should be established rates which will be worked out.”

Emil appealed to the Government to look into the music industry and empower musicians to develop their talents.

Like this: Like Loading...