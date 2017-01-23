Employees efforts recognised for improving health sector

FIVE employees of Newcrest Mining Ltd have been recognised for their efforts in improving health services on Lihir Island, New Ireland.

They raised K21,000 to buy a portable ultra-sound machine after learning that the antenatal clinic needs one for women to go through proper checks.

Mathilda Lusan, Caroline Daniels, Jack Posolop, Craig Roberts and Adlyn Nagwi won the award for raising funds to buy an ultra-sound machine for the Lihir Medical Centre.

Newcrest through its Living Our Values (LOV) awards annually recognises company individuals or teams who demonstrate exemplary behavior consistent with its values.

The awards comprises five categories to represent the five Newcrest values of caring about people, integrity and honesty, working together and high performance.

Head of Operations Ken Crichton thanked employees for working towards the company’s core values and enhancing Newcrest Lihir’s social license to operate.

Like this: Like Loading...