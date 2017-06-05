Employees open new account

SOME Digicel employees have opened bank accounts with Westpac when bank officers visited the Digicel head office and Hitron office on Thursday.

According to a statement from Digicel, personal bankers assisted employees to fill in the forms for personal and savings purposes.

They also explained to Digicel staff how they can obtain loans from the bank.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Women in Leadership League (WILL) has 150 members with more than 100 in Port Moresby alone.

Each month, the Digicel WILL Committee hosts an event around a specific theme.

In May, the theme was “My investments, my money, my business” to encourage staff to manage their money well. The seven partners who supported Digicel in this programme are BSP, Kina Group, IPA, NDB, Women’s Micro Bank, MiBank and Westpac.

Digicel WILL president Gou Kere said it was a vehicle to empower women at Digicel.

“We are also dedicated to empowering every member of the staff. In May, our focus was bringing awareness around investment products, business and company registration procedures and money management information to our staff,” she said.

“We assisted more than 50 staff to open an account with Westpac.”

MiBank carried out a similar exercise at Digicel and Hitron.

