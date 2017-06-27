Employees praised for getting business up and running

EMPLOYEES of City Pharmacy Limited have been praised for getting the business up and running again following a fire which burnt the warehouse and head office last week.

Managing director Joe Barberis said their IT system had been restored and staff relocated to the company’s offices at Waigani and Harbour City.

“The CPL team has done a great job in getting the business up and running in such a short space of time.

“To build this temporary offices in a week has been amazing and we thank our landlord Steamships for their help as well,” Barberis told The National yesterday.

“We are getting our IT systems back online. But we’ve gone out to buy some computers. Some laptops have been programmed at the moment. And that’s probably the last piece of the puzzle to enable us to get everybody back at work.”

CPL Group chairman Mahesh Patel said there would not be any job losses.

“The devastating fire on Sunday evening (June 18) that tore through our head office and warehouse in Gerehu shook us to the core,” Patel said.

“However, the past seven days have demonstrated the true integrity, passion and determination of our group.

“CPL’s staff and their livelihood has always been one of our highest priorities and will continue to be so.

“All head office and warehouse staff have been spoken to and guaranteed their employment will not be affected as a result of the fire.”

Like this: Like Loading...