Employment just as important as education

It’s interesting to see the Government paying the tuition fee free so more children can get educated.

The Government must also create more jobs for the graduating students as well?

I’ve seen students who graduated in accounting working as security guards. Companies these days prefer to hire experience candidate for positions.

Many of the graduates from the universities, colleges, institutions etc, are jobless and roaming doing all sorts.

Can government departments/bodies like education, health, fisheries, electoral commission, agriculture, etc, give first priority to citizens who are newly graduate and does not have experience?

They should be given a 2-3 year contract to start off with.

