Employments done on merit: Taylor

By HELEN TARAWA

PAPUA New Guinea practises merit-based employment opportunities because it is a country of a thousand tribes, Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general Meg Taylor says.

She told The National that although issues of conflict of interest in the private and public sectors of the Pacific were common, it was different in PNG.

“In the public sector, there is always a perception even though there may not be the actual conflict because it’s the public sector that people are looking at. What does it look like to people because we are responsible for the administration of public funds,” she said.

“This is not just about the relative but it’s who you trust and they don’t see that as a conflict but based on trust.

“We would see it differently because we are a country of a thousand tribes and our desire is that there is greater equality.

“Where we are at development stages that young people wouldn’t put up with, which I would say is the approach that I would like to see PNG take.”

Taylor said merit-based employment opportunities for everybody was what PNG practised to enable people who made the effort and were qualified.

“There may be some appointments made by ministers who know people and related to people but what we want is the best for all our young people.

“There is tremendous work that needs to be done in preparing our young people for the future and the kind of society that we want based on strong ethics and values.”

Taylor said in terms of gender equality, a lot of work needed to be done.

“Many countries believe that there is greater equality and some in their traditional societies have stronger roles for women,” she said.

“Pacific region has some of the worst indicators for participation of women in the economy and opportunities for women to be leadership or positions of seniority.”

