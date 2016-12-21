Empower women, girls: Unicef

WOMEN and girls in Papua New Guinea need to be empowered to have the fullness of life, United Nations Children’s Fund deputy executive director Fatoumata Ndiaye says.

Ndiaye commended the Government for providing free education and healthcare but women still needed to be empowered in all areas.

She said women would like to be empowered which meant they needed “education, a family and to be free from violence” to achieve and fulfil their dreams.

Ndiaye and Unicef regional director for East Asia and the Pacific Karin Hulshof were visiting Papua New Guinea to see some of the challenges facing women and children and how Unicef could improve services.

Hulshof said Papua New Guinea still needed accurate data to help the provision of services to the people.

“Data is not readily available as it could be,” Ndiaye said.

“It’s not clear how many children are in school, what are the learning outcomes, do they really know how to read and write and what is the transition to the secondary school.”

She said the capacity building of health workers especially midwives and birth attendants in rural areas were important to achieve better quality of service.

The Sanap Wantaim campaign in the National Capital District , which was also targeted at empowering women and girls, achieved its goals.

It was guided by the goals and aspirations of the youth advisory group, concert director Dr Timothy Corlis says.

Corlis said the closing concert of the eight-week campaign involved various groups and it was great to see youths taking a lead in it.

The concert was co-hosted by UN Women and NCDC helped to drive the campaign message.

