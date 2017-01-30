Empowering women key to economic growth: Envoy

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

WOMEN’S empowerment is a key driver of sustainable economic growth, development and stability, says deputy Australian High Commissioner Bronte Moules.

She told 111 business women during the two-day WECREATE Challenge Extreme-Build-a-Business workshop that countries which had more equality in business making had greater economic growth.

“We know through practical experience, but also through the research, that a community is richer when women have the same opportunities as men to find jobs, to earn an income and to participate in the community freely,” Moules said.

The workshop, conducted last Friday and Saturday at the Laguna Hotel, is supported by the Australian and United States governments.

It is aligned to the Government of PNG’s policy priority to establish 250,000 new small and medium enterprises.

It is based on a proven international model that has been delivered in 60 countries, helping to create more than 4000 businesses and create 40,000 jobs.

Moules said Australia was committed to working with PNG to grow its economy and create opportunities for women.

GriffinWorx chief executive officer Sean Griffin warned the participants that their entrepreneurial journey would not be easy.

“Starting a business and building a business is a lot like a video game. You just get to a new level and it gets harder. It doesn’t get easier. And that’s good. Because it stretches and helps you grow.”

