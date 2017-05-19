EMTV to air women’s World Cup

PAPUA New Guinea’s oldest television station EMTV has secured the rights to broadcast this year’s rugby league women’s World Cup.

The event’s organising committee made the announcement yesterday.

Under the terms, EMTV will broadcast all 12 matches culminating in the final on Dec 2, when both the men’s and women’s finals would be played on the same day, on the same stage.

RLWC 2017 chief executive officer Andrew Hill said: “We are delighted to be partnering with EMTV in an historic deal that will showcase the Women’s Rugby League World Cup across Papua New Guinea.

“The agreement to broadcast is a significant step forward for rugby league, providing a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the skills and competitiveness of the women’s game.

“The organising committee is proud to be conducting a tournament that has attracted significant investment from both government and commercial partners whilst profiling the players and game like no previous rugby league event.” This year’s tournament will be first time the Women’s Rugby League World Cup has been held as a standalone event, with the pool matches to be played at Southern Cross Group Stadium in Sydney as triple-headers on Nov 16, 19 and 22 with the semi-finals to be played as a double-header on Nov 26.

EMTV chief executive officer Matthew Park said: “EMTV is delighted to broadcast both the men’s and women’s Rugby League World Cup.

“We are proud to support the growth of women’s rugby league and showcase greater equality in women’s sports throughout Papua New Guinea and across the globe.”

The organising committee also confirmed that the Seven Network has secured the Australian broadcast rights to the Women’s Rugby League World Cup 2017, with SKY Sport granted the rights in New Zealand.

Fixtures: Rd 1, Nov 16 – NZ v Canada, England v PNG, Australia v Cook Is; Rd 2, Nov 19 – PNG v Canada, NZ v Cook Is, Australia v England; Rd 3, Nov 22 – England v Cook Is, Australia v Canada, NZ v PNG; Semifinals, Nov 26 – B1 v A2, A1 v B2 (All pool and semifinals played at Southern Cross Group Stadium, Cronulla, Sydney; Final (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane), Dec, 2.

