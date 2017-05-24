EMTV gets rights to Melanesian Basketball Cup

PAPUA New Guinea’s oldest and largest free-to-air television broadcaster EMTV has signed a partnership agreement with Fiba (International Basketball Federation) to become the official broadcaster of the 2017 Fiba Melanesia Basketball Cup.

The partnership was announced by David Crocker, executive director of FIBA Oceania, at the unveiling of the official tournament logo and launching of the event last Friday in Port Moresby.

The tournament will be held from Sept 27-30, with 16 matches in total, and has confirmed participation by men’s and women’s teams from New Caledonia, the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

In this partnership, EMTV has the exclusive TV and online rights for New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Fiji and PNG and has already entered into discussions with several broadcasters from these countries for possible relay telecasts.

“This is a great opportunity for Fiba and Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea to further showcase basketball in the region,” Crocker said.

EMTV’s chief executive offier Matthew Park, who expressed excitement about the agreement,said: “EMTV will be using its experience from recent sports broadcast successes such as the 2015 Pacific Games, the 2016 OFC Nations Cup and the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup, to put together another landmark coverage for basketball within the country and the region.

“This partnership will strengthen the position of EMTV and local sports federations for more collaboration and cooperation in the future,” he said.

BFPNG boss Joel Khalu expressed the same.

