EMTV receives world TV award

A LOCAL television station has won a world TV award for a documentary that focuses on a community striving to meet the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

EMTV and EMTEK chief executive officer Mathew Park said it was the first time for Papua New Guinea to win the world TV award for “Best Documentary” at the Asia Media Summit on June 7 in Qingdao, China.

He said the United Nations asked EMTV to shoot the documentary.

“The United Nations asked the company to shoot the Driving the Change documentary to tell a compelling story to the world to understand how the have a practical solutions to the lives of communities in the country,” Park said.

It is an inspiring 30-minute documentary supported by the United Nation Development Programme.

It focuses on the struggle and success of the remote highlands community of Domil in Jiwaka.

