ENB asked to embrace, enhance equal opportunities

THE chairman of the East New Britain provincial election steering committee and provincial administrator, Wilson Matava, says ENB will continue to embrace and enhance equal opportunities for voters to choose the right leader to represent the people for the next five years.

“I caution candidates and supporters to refrain from attacking each other or attacking the public service machinery to destabilise government services flowing to our people,” he said.

“I want to see candidates campaigning on their political platforms and I encourage them to make the public aware of their strategies and what they can do for the people if elected.

“I am gathering reports from one or two districts in the province that certain candidates are attacking public servants through their campaigns, I will not hesitate as PESC chair to recommend for any police investigations on any candidate or supporter breaking the law at this time of campaign and during polling.”

