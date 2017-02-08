ENB bail guarantors told to be responsible

BAIL guarantors in East New Britain should ensure they play a responsible role of getting defendants to appear in court to answer to charges against them, acting police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said.

Speaking in Kokopo on Monday, he said that guarantors entered a bail bond to commit themselves to guarantee that an accused would appear in court for trial.

His reminder was in relation to outstanding bench warrants issued by the National Court since 1993.

Tabali said Kokopo alone had 19 outstanding bench warrants, Rabaul 30, Gazelle 15 and of these, only three were executed during the festive season.

One suspect died but there were still many outstanding bench warrants.

The three bench warrants executed by police were on Thomas Kadoka and Joseph Karalus, both from Taui Two in Bitapaka local level government, and Serias Dias, from the Menabonbon ward in the Bitapaka local level government.

Tabali said Kadoka and Karalus were arrested by Bitapaka police while Dias was arrested in Masarau in Pomio district during festive operations. He was one of the escapees from Kokopo police cell.

All have been detained at the Kokopo police station awaiting bench warrants to be taken to court.

Tabali said in every court-user forum, magistrates and judges raised concerns about outstanding bench warrants and those who had absconded bail.

“I am now appealing to bail guarantors is that they sign bail applications promising to the court they will ensure that a particular defendant will appear before the National Court on the mentioned date and time,” he said.

“But they failed to do so and it is their responsibility to grab all of these people and bring them before police and we can bring them to court.”

Tabali said law and order committees in other local level governments were responsible to help bring such people in to face justice as they were threats to the communities.

“Law and order is everybody’s business and we must all uphold the peace,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...